DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city council voted to approve a proposal which would allow cannabis product delivery. The products would be delivered by third party vendors.
Drivers will be required to track GPS, be restricted on how much cash they can carry, and will scan ID Cards upon delivery. The program is expected to be up and running by the end of the summer.
Also part of the proposal, city councilors approved establishment of consumption clubs which allows clubs to sell small amounts of marijuana to eligible customers. The product would be ingested on the business’ premises.
Mayor Michael Hancock is expected to sign the bill into law on April 20, a well-known holiday among those who enjoy marijuana.