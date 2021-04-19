DENVER (CBS4) – Overnight closures are planned next week on West 6th Avenue for construction on the Barnum Pedestrian Bridge between Federal and Sheridan Boulevards. The city of Denver built the bridge about five years ago to connect the Villa Park and Barnum neighborhoods.
Crews will work overnight on Monday and Tuesday of next week to improve the bridge's bearing system. Officials say the construction will extend the life of the structure.
Westbound lanes will begin to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a full closure by 10 p.m. and reopening the next morning by 5 a.m. People traveling west will exit U.S. 6 at Federal Blvd, using Colfax or Alameda Avenues to travel west to Sheridan Blvd to get back on the highway.
Eastbound lanes of U.S. 6 will begin to close around 8 p.m. on Monday night with a full closure planned by 10 p.m. The lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The Barnum Pedestrian Bridge was part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's U.S. 6 Bridges project. For more information, visit codot.gov.