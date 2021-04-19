DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock offered words of caution as the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota moves forward and into the hands of the jury. Hancock asks faith and community leaders to provide virtual or in-person space for residents to express their thoughts on the trial.
“Millions of people, including myself, have watched this trial, and it has been very emotionally charged, difficult, and challenging for all of us. A very painful moment has been relived, reopening wounds not only in our personal experiences, but also in the very fabric of our society. No matter the verdict, our residents will need a space to dialogue about their thoughts and emotions in the wake of George Floyd’s death, this trial and how we can move forward together toward reconciliation as local community, and as a nation,” said Hancock in a statement on Monday night.
He went on to say he hopes by having a space to talk will “promote our collective healing.”