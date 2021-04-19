(CBS4) — The Palisade Peach Festival will return this August, after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 53rd annual Palisade Peach Festival is now scheduled for Aug. 19-21.
"Experience food and goods from vendors from across the valley, live music, entertainment for the kids, contests, and of course our famous peaches!" officials stated.
The Palisade Sunday Farmers Market will be held Aug. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The peach festival usually brings some 15,000 people to Palisade.
With an arctic front moving through Colorado, workers at peach orchards in in Palisade are working to protect the fruit from an early-season frost.
Last year, a deep freeze in April destroyed up to 95% of Palisade’s peaches.