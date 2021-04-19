DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado climate advocates kicked off Climate Week on Monday at the State Capitol building. There, a two ton ice sculpture stood to help illustrate the fight by some lawmakers to cut pollution and strengthen environmental justice.
Lawmakers are scheduled to debate multiple bills which are aimed at curbing greenhouse gases, protecting the public from toxins in the air and addressing the impact of climate change on minorities.
Monday’s event is part a week-long itinerary of events including a virtual Earth Day party with Congressman Jason Crows on April 22.