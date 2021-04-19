(CBS4) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is testing the Amber Alert system at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. The alert test feature is disabled by default on all phones; however, those who have enabled the test alerts on their device will receive notification.
The CBI is expanding the information made available to the public during an Amber Alert activation. The cell phone notifications will include a link to directly access the Amber Alert bulletin, or a Blue Alert bulletin.
As a reminder, the following criteria must be met prior to the activation of an Amber Alert:
- The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger,
- The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death,
- There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery,
- The activation must be requested by a local law enforcement agency or AMBER Designee from another state.
Go to the CBI website to learn more about Amber Alerts.