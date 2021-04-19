AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people were hurt in a two-alarm fire at a business on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora early Monday morning. A sign in front of the business identifies it as Las Adelitas Night Club. It’s not clear whether it was open Sunday night.
Multiple companies have responded to a 2-alarm structure fire in the 11200 block of E. Colfax Ave.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Arctic Cold Front Guarantees Snow, Tough Evening Commute
There is a report of one person who was injured, updates will be provided here.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/NNUwvLAspr
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 19, 2021READ MORE: Possible Police Impersonator Stopped On I-25 In Denver During Monday Morning Commute
Two people were transported to the hospital but they are expected to survive.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.MORE NEWS: Woman Dies After Jumping Or Being Pushed Out Of Moving Car On Highway 6 Near Golden
Copter4 flew over the business Monday morning and some damage was visible outside the second story window.