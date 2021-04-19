CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people were hurt in a two-alarm fire at a business on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora early Monday morning. A sign in front of the business identifies it as Las Adelitas Night Club. It’s not clear whether it was open Sunday night.

Two people were transported to the hospital but they are expected to survive.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Copter4 flew over the business Monday morning and some damage was visible outside the second story window.

