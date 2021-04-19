FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) — In southern Colorado, two boys are dead and another is hurt after all three were hit by a car. It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday night in Fountain. Police say the boys were trying to cross a dimly lit intersection at Fountain Mesa Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway. An oncoming car struck all three boys.
Police said one 15-year-old boy died at the scene, while a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Another 15 year old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.