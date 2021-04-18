WESTMINTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information about a stolen vehicle that had a dog named Solo inside it. Westminster Police said the Subaru and a 15-year-old dog were stolen outside of the Tropical Smoothie at Federal Boulevard and 73rd Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The dog’s owner, Caroline Wilson, said her friends took the dog with them while she was at work. They left the car running outside of the business for only a minute before a thief got inside and took off with the Basset Hound/Beagle mix in the front seat.

“They had a conversation on whether they should leave her in the car or one of them should stay, and they decided that they were going in for one minute,” Wilson said. “They did that, and a man jumped in the car and took her with him with the car.”

“They think that he was waiting around the parking lot waiting for someone to leave their car running,” she said.

On Saturday, Wilson and her friends made flyers with Solo’s picture and passed them out in front of Coors Field, hoping to spread the word. Wilson has also posted about Solo on Facebook, and so has the Westminster Police Department.

“The community has been so amazing with messaging me and telling me they’re looking for her,” Wilson said. “I cannot say how appreciative I am of everyone who is doing anything to help me find her.”

Wilson said her dog’s name is Solo because she was the only puppy in the litter 15 years ago. She’s had the dog since she was 7 years old.

Solo was not wearing a collar and is not microchipped.

“Not having her here just feels like there’s a part of me gone, and I just really hope whoever has her will return her to me,” Wilson said. “I’m not upset, I just want my dog back.”

The Subaru is a 2006 navy blue Forrester with a ski rack and yellow North Carolina license plate: 42M-1BP.

“I think that I was naïve to city life, and I just really thought this would never happen to me, so know that this does happen, and we need to be careful and as a community watch out for each other,” Wilson said.

Investigators have not released a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360, reference case #2021-04940.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).