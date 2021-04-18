CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Red Rocks announced a new show to celebrate their 80th anniversary season. The concert only costs .80 cents.

(credit: CBS)

The Red Rocks 8 o’clock Howl will feature performances from health care heroes like Emily Worthem, an ICU nurse who sang to her patients and hospital staff throughout the pandemic.

Organizers will also include a special 8 p.m. howl, a tradition sparked by a Denver couple that had thousands of Coloradans howling each night for weeks during the pandemic. The howling symbolized togetherness and appreciation for front line workers.

Other performers include the Emerald City bagpipers and the nationally-ranked Longmont High School drumline.

The concert is scheduled for April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

