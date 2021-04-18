DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one person was treated for injuries after they investigated a report of a stabbing on Sunday. Officers responded to 16th and Champa Streets at around 2 p.m.
Police say they "followed" a potential suspect shortly, but officers stopped for unknown reasons.
Details about the victim or their injuries were not released. Police say there were not serious injuries.
Police have not arrested anyone.