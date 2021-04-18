GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 6 Saturday morning. They say a woman jumped from a moving vehicle on the highway and died at around 2:30 a.m.
The investigation closed the highway between Golden and Highway 119. CSP said at around 7 a.m. the closure could last several more hours.
CSP tells CBS4 the woman is a 45-year-old woman and was the passenger in the vehicle. A 61-year-old man was the driver and only other person in the vehicle.
CSP says the man is not cooperating with the investigation.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Arctic Blast Of Snow, Near Record Cold Arrives Monday

US 6 remains closed from Golden to Highway 119 while we investigate a fatal traffic incident. We currently have no estimated time of reopening, but it could be several more hours. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Authorities ask you avoid the area.