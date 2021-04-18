CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 6 Saturday morning. They say a woman jumped from a moving vehicle on the highway and died at around 2:30 a.m.

The investigation closed the highway between Golden and Highway 119. CSP said at around 7 a.m. the closure could last several more hours.

CSP tells CBS4 the woman is a 45-year-old woman and was the passenger in the vehicle. A 61-year-old man was the driver and only other person in the vehicle.

CSP says the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities ask you avoid the area.

