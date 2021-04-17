WESTMINTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster are looking for a Subaru that was stolen outside a business with a 15-year-old dog inside. Officers were called to the Tropical Smoothie at Federal Boulevard and 73rd Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
A friend of the dog's owner tells CBS4 that the car was parked running outside of the business for only a minute before a thief got inside and took off, with the Basset Hound/Beagle mix in the front seat.
The dog's name is Solo and the owner has had her since she was 5-years-old. Solo was not wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
The Subaru is a 2006 navy blue Forrester with a ski rack and yellow North Carolina license plate: 42M-1BP.
Investigators have not released a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360, reference case #2021-04940.