JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado family visited West Metro firefighters on Saturday to thank them for helping in the unusual birth of their daughter. Maggie and Steve Reilly gave birth to their daughter on their front lawn in Roxborough.
Wren Reilly was born at about 2 a.m. Sunday, March 7.READ MORE: COVID In Denver: School District & Denver Health Host First Of Several Mass Vaccination Events For Students
Maggie Reilly woke up after midnight due to contractions. As she and her husband, Steve, were packing to head to the hospital, it became clear that the baby’s birth was imminent so they called 911.READ MORE: What Should You Do If A Tree Hits Your Car? City Of Denver Offers Tips
West Metro Fire Rescue’s Medic 13 crew just happened to be two blocks away. They were joined by Engine 15 and within about two minutes of being on scene, Wren was born.MORE NEWS: Colorado Law Enforcement Officers Take Brave Dip For Good Cause
The family stopped by Station 15 on Saturday to visit with the crew.