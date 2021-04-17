CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Star Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller shared he will soon add “dad” to his resume. On Saturday, the eight-time pro bowler posted a picture of a sonogram with multiple emojis pasted onto it with the caption, “VALOR… Quarterback of the Future.”

In April of 2020, Miller’s girlfriend helped him during his fight with the coronavirus.

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Last month, the Denver Broncos picked up his $7 million option. Miller says he’s “totally bought into being a” Bronco for life.

Miller was John Elway’s first draft pick in 2011, when he was the No. 2 overall selection behind Cam Newton. He is the team’s all-time sacks leader with 106 quarterback takedowns.

