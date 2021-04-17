AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some members of the Aurora Police Department, including Chief Vanessa Wilson, drummed up their courage for a good cause. They took a dip in the Aurora reservoir on Saturday for the 2021 Special Olympics Polar Plunge.
Today APD Members and @APDChiefWilson were #FreezinForAReason but together they stayed warm ❤️ Great job to all who supported the @SpecOlympicsCO and our polar plungers 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mbOjNNsEAL
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 17, 2021
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to show their support as well at the reservoir.
Just as participants lined up, flurries started falling across the area. That didn’t stop them from jumping in.
"It was an awesome time… totally polar plunging in the snow. 30 degrees. Aurora reservoir. Colorado Special Olympics. It was a great time," said Sheriff Tony Spurlock.
As of April 17, Special Olympics Colorado has raised $415,455. There is one more in-person plunge scheduled for April 24 in Colorado Springs.