County Lines Divide Neighboring Restaurants Between Fully Open And Socially-DistancedCaught in the middle are the businesses, specifically restaurants, that straddle the county lines of counties keeping restrictions and those not.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Increase To 500 StatewideOn Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 500 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, the largest number since February 5.

Restaurant Owners Still Face Challenges Despite Lifting Of Some COVID RestrictionsThe City and County of Denver transitioned into its own public health order on Friday as the state's COVID Dial came to an end, maintaining restrictions at Level Blue from the previous scale.

Centura Health Announces Thousands Of New Vaccine Appointment Openings, Including 2nd DosesCentura Health announced thousands of new vaccine appointment openings on Friday.

Douglas County Businesses Enjoy Lack Of COVID Restrictions After Opting Out Of Tri-County Health GuidelinesIn Douglas County, there are no COVID-19 restrictions. The county has opted out of the Tri-County Health Department's COVID regulations.

Parkinson's Awareness Month Aims To Dispel Myths, Educate About Disease, TreatmentsAccording to the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 1 million people are currently living with the disease in the United States. 60,000 Americans are diagnosed every year, and men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s than women.