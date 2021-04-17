WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County Sheriff’s officials tells CBS4 they responded to a deadly shooting involving a law enforcement agency on Saturday morning. They say Fort Lupton, Dacono and Greeley police departments are also responding.
The suspect, only identified as a 60-year-old man, was killed by authorities.
The shooting happened at the Aristocrat Ranchettes northeast of Fort Lupton. Authorities say they received a call about a disturbance with a weapon at around 8:45 a.m.
A female called 911 to say there was a man with a gun who wouldn’t let her leave her home and threatened to kill her.
Details about the shooting or which agency is specifically involved were not released.
Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Det. John Kinne with the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9603.