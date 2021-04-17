DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will remain in the middle of a chilly and unsettled stretch of weather this weekend. It’s all due to the current jet stream pattern with a huge trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere.
READ MORE: 'I Had To Do Something': Boulder Firefighter Creates T-Shirt Fundraiser For King Soopers Shooting Victims
For today it will be partly to mostly cloudy around Colorado and there is the potential to see a few areas of flurries or light snow showers, especially in and near the foothills. There’s a better chance for more steady snow in the mountains of southern Colorado where some places above 9,000 feet could get between 4-8 inches of new snow. (purple on the map below)
Sunday will be a little warmer around the state although afternoon high temperatures will continue to run a few degree below normal for many areas. We should see a bit more in the way of sunshine too.READ MORE: Human Remains Found In Eagle River On Western Slope
Another surge of cold air will race into the state on Monday behind a strong cold front. By the afternoon we’ll see another round of snow develop and that will last through the night. The morning drive to work and school could be pretty slick by Tuesday.
We have a few days to watch this next storm so be sure to stay tuned as we continue to tweak the final forecast details. Have a great day!MORE NEWS: Subaru Stolen Outside Westminster Business With 15-Year-Old Dog Inside