DENVER (CBS4) — Friday night’s Colorado Rockies game has been postponed due to the spring snow. The Rockies were scheduled to host the New York Mets.
"It's the Mets' seventh postponement in 16 days this season. First coronavirus, then rain, then cold/snow," Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo said on Twitter.
The teams will play a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Only tickets originally purchased for Saturday’s game will be accepted. People who bought tickets for Friday’s game through the Rockies will get a credit or a refund.
