SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the list of Colorado school closings and delays
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado Snow Totals, Denver News, Snow Totals

(CBS4) — The heavy spring snow broke branches and downed power lines, leaving thousands without power Friday morning. At 6 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 6,400 customers without power across Colorado. About 3,400 of those are in the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

There were about 600 outages in Englewood, about 500 in Denver along Speer, plus hundreds more in Lakewood and Arvada neighborhoods.

READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Latest Totals From Heavy, Wet Mid-April Snowstorm

“There seems to be even more trees down with this storm that brought 5-6 inches compared to the blizzard last month that brought 27 inches! This snow is ridiculously HEAVY,” CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri wrote on Twitter.

Our crew came across a downed power line in the middle of the street in Capitol Hill neighborhood — that people were driving over. We called the authorities to report it.

A huge branch fell at 11th and Pennsylvania in Denver, landed on a Toyota truck and blocking the street.

READ MORE: Power Outages Prompt Jeffco Public Schools To Close Evergreen, Conifer School Buildings

MORE NEWS: Denver Weather: It's Now The Snowiest Season In 8 Years, And More Snow Is Coming

We are experiencing our snowiest season in eight years. If we get just 5.1 inches more this season, it will be our snowiest since 1991-1992.

Anica Padilla