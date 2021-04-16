(CBS4) — The heavy spring snow broke branches and downed power lines, leaving thousands without power Friday morning. At 6 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 6,400 customers without power across Colorado. About 3,400 of those are in the Denver metro area.
There were about 600 outages in Englewood, about 500 in Denver along Speer, plus hundreds more in Lakewood and Arvada neighborhoods.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Latest Totals From Heavy, Wet Mid-April Snowstorm
“There seems to be even more trees down with this storm that brought 5-6 inches compared to the blizzard last month that brought 27 inches! This snow is ridiculously HEAVY,” CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri wrote on Twitter.
Our crew came across a downed power line in the middle of the street in Capitol Hill neighborhood — that people were driving over. We called the authorities to report it.
A huge branch fell at 11th and Pennsylvania in Denver, landed on a Toyota truck and blocking the street.
Maggie Zawalski came out to go to yoga class this morning when she found out a tree fell on her truck. Many trees have fallen on cars in the Capital Hill neighborhood. @CBSDenver #4wx #cowx pic.twitter.com/Qvyhcw5APd
— Justin Adams (@justinadamsTV) April 16, 2021
We are experiencing our snowiest season in eight years. If we get just 5.1 inches more this season, it will be our snowiest since 1991-1992.