CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Boulder News, King Soopers Shooting

(CBS4) — The community of Boulder will soon have a more permanent place to honor and remember the victims of the King Soopers grocery store shooting on March 22. The City of Boulder has teamed up with the Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center to make this happen.

The city and the museum are in the early planning stages for both short-term and permanent memorials.

READ MORE: Colorado Paid $19 Million In Fraudulent Unemployment Claims During COVID-19 Pandemic

“Our community is still reeling from the recent tragedy and will be grieving for a long time to come,” said Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk. “The city is committed to honoring the victims and preserving the outpouring of support embodied in this organically created tribute.”

READ MORE: 3 Indicted In 12 Armed Robberies At Home Depot, Harbor Freight And Other Stores

To start, the museum will take the signs, tributes and mementos placed along the fence outside the King Soopers to a new area to preserve the tribute while allowing better access to the area.

MORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: Latest Totals From Heavy, Wet Mid-April Snowstorm

BOULDER, CO -MARCH 23: Starr Samkus, a King Soopers employee, cries in front of 10 wooden crosses erected next to the fence surrounding the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Samkus knew three of the victims who died in the mass shooting. Hundreds of people turned out late in the day to pay their respects to those that lost their lives by a gunman who opened fire inside the grocery store. People stayed well into the dark to drop off flowers, light candles, hug one another and to show their respects for the ten victims of the mass shooting. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The community and those impacted directly by this tragedy will have the chance to give input on what they would like to see for the Boulder Strong memorial moving forward.

Anica Padilla