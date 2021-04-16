(CBS4) — The community of Boulder will soon have a more permanent place to honor and remember the victims of the King Soopers grocery store shooting on March 22. The City of Boulder has teamed up with the Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center to make this happen.
The city and the museum are in the early planning stages for both short-term and permanent memorials.
"Our community is still reeling from the recent tragedy and will be grieving for a long time to come," said Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk. "The city is committed to honoring the victims and preserving the outpouring of support embodied in this organically created tribute."
To start, the museum will take the signs, tributes and mementos placed along the fence outside the King Soopers to a new area to preserve the tribute while allowing better access to the area.
The community and those impacted directly by this tragedy will have the chance to give input on what they would like to see for the Boulder Strong memorial moving forward.