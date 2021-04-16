JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple agencies responded to a trench collapse on Friday in the Thompson River Ranch subdivision in Johnstown. Officials with Loveland Fire Rescue say there was a partial collapse around 3:45 p.m. at a home construction site in the area of River Ranch Parkway.
Crews were still working as of 10 p.m. to remove a substantial amount of soil and water to reach a man who fell down a hole estimated to be 20 feet deep. Three other construction workers were involved in the collapse but were able to make it out safely.
Battalion Chief Carie Dann with Loveland Fire Rescue says the crews were connecting sewer pipes deep below the foundation of a home.
The condition of the man is not known. Officials say the operation is still considered a rescue, not a recovery.
Several agencies are assisting with the rescue, including Greeley Fire, Front Range Fire Rescue, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Loveland Fire Rescue and Poudre Fire Authority.