GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley man faces several felony charges following a deadly explosion inside an apartment last month. Matthew Fry, 29, is charged with manslaughter, two counts of second degree assault, three counts of fourth degree arson and extracting marijuana concentrate.
The explosion happened on March 5th at the University Commons apartment complex located at 1314 9th Street in Greeley. Investigators believe Fry was extracting butane hash oil from marijuana when the explosion happened.
Two men and two women were inside the apartment when the explosion happened. Three of them were hospitalized with severe burns and one of the woman died from her injuries.
Fry appeared before a judge for an advisement hearing on Wednesday. He is due back in court for a disposition hearing on May 5.