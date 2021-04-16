Parkinson's Awareness Month Aims To Dispel Myths, Educate About Disease, TreatmentsAccording to the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 1 million people are currently living with the disease in the United States. 60,000 Americans are diagnosed every year, and men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s than women.

Thousands Frustrated With Lack Of Communication After Colorado Health Officials Determine Their First COVID Vaccine Dose Was UselessThousands of Coloradans have waited a week with countless questions and very few answers after the state told them their first vaccine dose was useless because of the way it was handled at the clinic they visited in Colorado Springs.

COVID Booster Shots: UCHealth Plans For Possibility Of 3rd Dose Needed Within A YearUCHealth is already planning for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, after the CEO of Pfizer announced they'll likely be needed within 12 months of being fully vaccinated.

Coloradans Who Lost Loved Ones To COVID Can Apply For Funeral Assistance From FEMAMore than 560,000 Americans have died because of COVID-19. That includes 6,319 Coloradans. Now the federal government is offering a way to reimburse those funeral expenses.

COVID In Colorado: Health Officials Focus On Vaccinating Younger PeopleWith the majority of older adults vaccinated against COVID-19, Colorado health officials are focusing on younger people and children.

Thousands Need To Begin 2-Shot COVID Vaccination Series Again, Reschedule Appointments After Clinic Shut DownThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will work with those who must receive new vaccinations after a clinic in El Paso County was shut down.