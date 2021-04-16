DENVER (CBS4)– A jury in Denver has found Dmarco Blake guilty in a 2017 deadly home invasion that killed Tim Anderson. Blake was 17 years old when he and three others broke into a home in Denver’s Southmoor neighborhood on May 15, 2017.
During the home invasion, Anderson was shot and killed. Blake ran off to California where he was later caught after another home burglary and assault there. He was extradited and tried in Denver as an adult.
The others involved in the deadly home invasion are Keione Clark, Demond Hamilton and a juvenile female who was 15 at the time. She pleaded guilty to the original count of accessory to crime among other charges.
Jury deliberations took a day and a half before the verdict was announced on Wednesday. Blake was found guilty of murder and burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole of 40 years.