DENVER (CBS4) – The official snow total in Denver from the most recent storm to hit Colorado was 5.7 inches. The season total is now 73.3 inches which is almost two feet above normal and we’re not done!

The heavy, wet snow that fell from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning was also enough to call this season the snowiest since 2012-2013.

If Denver officially receives just 5.1 inches more, this season will be the snowiest since 1991-1992 when 79.0 inches was recorded.

Many tree branches snapped under the weight of the snow Thursday night and made some roads impassible including along 13th Avenue in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Most of the additional snow that falls during the day on Friday will be in the foothills and mountains. Locations along Highway 285 above Morrison and Interstate 70 above Genesee could get up to 4 inches of additional snow through Friday night while mountain areas above 9,500 feet could easily get another 6 inches.

For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, additional light snow showers are possible mainly in the morning on Friday but any additional accumulation will be minor. A few more flurries or isolated light snow showers could develop through Saturday morning with no additional accumulation expected.

Meanwhile, most ski areas that remain open in Colorado reported 3 to 10 inches of snow Friday morning. Conditions will be good for April this weekend including at the four ski areas scheduled to close on Sunday: Aspen Mountain, Echo Mountain, Eldora, and Vail.

In terms of temperatures, Friday and Saturday will be very chilly for April with highs in the 30s for the metro area on Friday and then 40s on Saturday. Skies will clear Saturday night which will mean very cold temperatures going into Sunday morning. Most of the Denver metro area will experience a hard freeze which in Colorado is usually defined as temperatures falling below 28 degrees for at least 2-3 hours. That seems very likely Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and dry before yet another storm system enters the Rocky Mountain region on Monday with a good chance for more snow. Could it be the 5.1 inches we need to make this season the snowiest in 29 years. That’s probably unlikely but not impossible. Stay tuned!