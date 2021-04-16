BREAKING NEWSColorado Avalanche postpone next 3 games due to COVID-19 outbreak
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — One year ago on this day, 41-year-old Jason Jahanian “woke up” after being in a coma for almost two weeks and nearly dying from COVID.

Jahanian was an avid runner with no pre-existing medical conditions, but says COVID hit him like a ton of bricks. He started having COVID symptoms March 23, 2020 and was hospitalized after becoming critically ill. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of survival.

Jahanian spent 19 days at The Medical Center of Aurora — two weeks of that in the ICU.

He says he’s doing fantastic now, thanks to the life-saving care and modern medicine he received.

“Health-wise, I am essentially back to normal but it is still an experience I think about every day. Life is special. And those saving lives need to continuously be thanked!” Jahanian said.

(courtesy: Medical Center of the Rockies)

On Friday, he had lunch delivered to the ICU team at The Medical Center of Aurora to show his appreciation.

