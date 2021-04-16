(CBS4) — One year ago on this day, 41-year-old Jason Jahanian “woke up” after being in a coma for almost two weeks and nearly dying from COVID.
READ MORE: Scammers Manipulating Legislators, Social Media, Reporters In Fraud Efforts According To Colorado Department Of Labor And Employment
Jahanian was an avid runner with no pre-existing medical conditions, but says COVID hit him like a ton of bricks. He started having COVID symptoms March 23, 2020 and was hospitalized after becoming critically ill. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of survival.
Jahanian spent 19 days at The Medical Center of Aurora — two weeks of that in the ICU.READ MORE: Jury Finds Dmarco Blake Guilty In Deadly Home Invasion That Killed Tim Anderson
He says he’s doing fantastic now, thanks to the life-saving care and modern medicine he received.
“Health-wise, I am essentially back to normal but it is still an experience I think about every day. Life is special. And those saving lives need to continuously be thanked!” Jahanian said.MORE NEWS: I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This, But 'Leave Wildlife Alone'
On Friday, he had lunch delivered to the ICU team at The Medical Center of Aurora to show his appreciation.