DENVER (CBS4) – A soggy mid-April snowstorm left a blanket of heavy, wet snow across parts of Colorado late Thursday and early Friday. The snow was heavy enough to break tree limbs and down power lines in some areas, including the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver.
Here's a list of snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers. If you'd like to become one click here to find out how.
9.0″ – Coal Creek Canyon (John Baich)
8.0″ – Westminster (Dan Wolfe)
8.0″ – East of Conifer (Bambi Moss)
7.0″ – West of Wray (Nancy Rockwell)
7.0″ – Littleton/Columbine West (Pam Bostwick)
6.5″ – Highlands Ranch (Debbie Charlton)
6.0″ – Sedalia (Mardi Chase)
5.6″ – NE Thornton (Jeff Neufer)
5.3″ – NW of Brush (Diane Sprague)
5.0″ – Lakewood (Ward Atwell)
5.0″ – Lowry/Denver (Richard Harvey)
5.0″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)
4.8″ – SW Lakewood (George Smith)
4.5″ – Randy Bursk (Ridgway)
4.5″ – Brush (Larry Giauque)
3.5″ – Burlington (Jeff Yager)
3.3″ – NW Castle Rock (Hope Bloom)
3.0″ – N. Colorado Springs (Steve Bennett)
3.0″ – SW of Steamboat Springs (Eric Irwin)
2.8″ – Severance (Jim Weindorf)
2.5″ – Peetz (Wendi Oelke)
0.5″ – Walden (Mark Russell)
Here's a list of the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service.
12.9″ – 2 miles N of Aspen Park
10.2″ – 1 mile NNW of Genesee
9.5″ – 1 mile ENE of Ken Caryl
8.5″ – 1 mile E of Arvada
8.5″ – 4 miles NE of Nederland
8.1″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen
7.9″ – 4 miles NE of Vernon
7.5″ – 2 miles SSE of Tabernash
7.0″ – 6 miles SE of Kiowa
7.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Louisville
6.5″ – 2 miles E of Sunshine
6.0″ – 5 miles S of Manilla Village
6.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Joes
5.8″ – 2 miles NE of Thornton
5.8″ – 1 mile W of Aspen Springs
5.7″ – Denver International Airport
5.7″ – 2 miles SSW of Snowmass Village
5.5″ – Yuma
5.0″ – Vona
5.0″ – Wray
5.0″ – Cascade
5.0″ – 3 miles SSW of Woodland Park
4.4″ – 1 mile ESE of Frederick
4.2″ – 4 miles NW of Peterson Air Force Base
4.0″ – 2 miles ENE of Palmer Lake
3.9″ – 2 miles N of Longmont
3.8″ – 2 miles S of Parker
3.5″ – 6 miles N of Colorado Springs
3.5″ – Oak Creek
3.3″ – 5 miles SSE of Air Force Academy
3.0″ – 1 mile NNE of Fountain
2.1″ – 4 miles N of Florissant
2.0″ – 2 miles W of Loveland
1.1″ – 1 mile NW of Eagle
1.0″ – 2 miles W of Vail
Here's a list of totals reported to the CoCoRaHS network.
18.3″ – 2.5 miles SSE of Kittredge
13.7″ – 5.2 miles WNW of Conifer
11.7″ – 1.5 miles WSW of Lakewood
11.5″ – 5.4 miles SSW of Morrison
11.4″ – 4.1 miles NW of Conifer
9.9″ – 3.2 miles W of Ken Caryl
9.0″ – 1.6 miles SW of Golden
8.7″ – 2.2 miles ESE of Lakewood
8.6″ – 2.5 miles SSE of Jamestown
8.6″ – 0.23 miles NNW of Ouray
8.5″ – 7.1 miles S of Vernon
8.0″ – 1.6 miles NE of Westminster
8.0″ – 15 miles SW of Liberty
7.9″ – 6.4 miles W of Littleton
7.8″ – 1 mile E of Westminster
7.8″ – 1.8 miles N of Evergreen
7.7″ – 1.1 miles SSW of Rollinsville
7.6″ – 2.8 miles SW of Highlands Ranch
7.5″ – 1.8 miles S of Estes Park
7.2″ – 4.7 miles E of Boulder
7.0″ – 3.6 miles E of Placerville
6.7″ – 4.7 miles SSE of Idaho Springs
6.6″ – 4.6 miles NE of Ward
6.4″ – 2.3 miles N of Allenspark
6.4″ – 1.4 miles WSW of Wheat Ridge
6.3″ – 1.4 miles N of Englewood
6.3″ – 0.3 miles SSW of Hugo
6.3″ – 0.7 miles ESE of Steamboat Springs
6.2″ – 2.5 miles WNW of Pinecliffe
6.2″ – 2.7 miles NW of Tabernash
6.1″ – 5.7 miles W of Otis
6.0″ – 1.9 miles WNW of Erie
6.0″ – 0.1 miles N of Stratton
5.9″ – 17 miles W of Pueblo
5.8″ – 3.1 miles N of Calhan
5.7″ – 1.2 miles NE of Hillrose
5.6″ – 7.2 miles WNW of Lake George
5.5″ – 4.3 miles WSW of Drake
5.5″ – 1.1 miles S of Wiggins
5.5″ – 0.4 miles WNW of Briggsdale
5.4″ – 1.8 miles SSW of Niwot
5.4″ – 1.5 miles S of Sterling
5.3″ – 2.1 miles WSW of Silverthorne
5.2″ – 1.2 miles ESE of The Pinery
5.0″ – 0.79 miles N of Hygiene
5.0″ – 1.8 miles NNE of Campion
4.8″ – 5.2 miles SW of Greeley
4.7″ – 2 miles N of Woodland Park
4.5″ – 3 miles NNW of Berthoud
4.3″ – 3.5 miles NE of Franktown
4.3″ – 1 mile E of Divide
4.0″ – 0.3 miles W of Limon
3.8″ – 1 mile NW of Bellvue
3.5″ – 1.9 miles NW of LaPorte
3.5″ – 0.5 miles N of Frisco
3.5″ – 3.6 miles WSW of Eaton
3.3″ – 3.7 miles SW of Grand Lake
3.2″ – 0.6 miles E of Ivywild
3.2″ – 7.4 miles NW of Fort Lupton
3.0″ – 1.2 miles WSW of Ellicott
2.7″ – 4.1 miles NNE of Timnath
2.5″ – 1.1 miles E of Colorado City