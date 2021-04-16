NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Muslim worshippers met Thursday night in Northglenn for a nightly prayer as they observe the holy month of Ramadan. Each year, worshippers devote 30 days to fasting and prayer from sun up to sun down to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Mohammad.
"It's more than just fasting. It's also an opportunity to feel what other people feel who don't have what we have, who can't eat, don't have food or drink. It's an opportunity to get closer to God," said Ihsan Riahi with Metro Denver North Islamic Center.
The Worshippers all set their phones to 8:57 p.m. for the call to prayer. A digital display on the center's wall reveals the exact time the Isha prayer will start.
Because of COVID-19, the mosque will not have a nightly community Iftar, which is the evening meal where Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. There is also limited capacity for the prayers due to social distancing requirements.