(CBS4) – Centura Health announced thousands of new vaccine appointment openings on Friday. The appointments include second doses for people who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, but the supplier was unable to provide a second dose.
Centura is opening 10,500 sports for the Pfizer vaccine at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City from April 22 – 28. Another 11,700 vaccine spots opened Friday at World Arena in Colorado Springs from April 23-26. To make an appointment, visit centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information.
To make an appointment for a second dose, call 720-603-1380. For returning Centura patients in need of a second dose, call 720-603-1380. Make sure to bring your vaccine card to the appointment with you and schedule the dose for the correct vaccine brand – Moderna or Pfizer.