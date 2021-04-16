DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking and an attempted carjacking in the Mousetrap. Police say that it started on the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp to southbound Interstate 25 when a stolen car ended up in a retention pond off the road on Friday afternoon.
The suspects, two men and two women, got out of the vehicle, a black sedan reported stolen in Adams County, and then tried to carjack another vehicle, a white Lexus. The suspects shot out a window of the Lexus. The driver was not hurt aside from the shattering glass.
The suspects, being unsuccessful at carjacking the Lexus, then carjacked another car, a grey Nissan, which was located a little while later abandoned in Glendale. The suspects are still at-large, according to police.