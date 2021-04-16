BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder community will soon have a permanent memorial to honor the lives of those killed in last month’s deadly shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. The City of Boulder is teaming up with the Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center to create the memorial.
The goal is to preserve the outpouring of support that’s on display along the fence outside the King Soopers store.
To start, they will use the tributes currently at the fence and move them to a new area with better access to preserve them.
The community will have the chance to offer input on a permanent Boulder Strong memorial as it moves forward.