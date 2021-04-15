CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) — Tickets to see Garth Brooks perform during the Frontier Nights concert series went on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday and were gone in an hour, according to officials.
Garth Brooks is performing with Ned LeDoux on July 23.
The 2021 Frontier Nights lineup includes Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson; Maren Morris with TBA; and Kane Brown with Restless Road. Blake Shelton with John King; Eric Church with Ashely McBryde; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins were rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click here to see which concerts still have tickets available.
Cheyenne Frontier Days features nine days of PRCA professional rodeo, a full carnival, artists, food and music that celebrate the history and culture of the American West.
LINK: Cheyenne Frontier Days