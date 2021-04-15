Colorado Defeats St. Louis In Goaltender Devan Dubnyk's Avalanche DebutMikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche won their fourth straight with a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Denver Nuggets Put In Strong Showing In First Game After Losing Jamal Murray For The Season, Defeat Miami Heat 123-106Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 15th triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Miami Heat 123-106.

Harbour Town 'Requires You Really To Think Your Way Around The Golf Course,' Says Dottie Pepper On The RBC HeritageThe RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links returns to its usual spot on the PGA Tour calendar with a stellar field.

The Avalanche Are All In On Winning A Stanley Cup Now, But Major Decisions Loom On The HorizonIt's all fun and games now, but sooner or later, financial reality will catch up with the Avs. GM Joe Sakic knows this, and has since gone full "win now."