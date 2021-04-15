(CBS4) – A man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for shooting another man in Aurora last year and leaving him to die. Steven Young was convicted earlier this month of murdering John Cyprian.
Cyprian, 41, was walking along 16th Avenue near Akron Street with a 33-year-old woman named Charly Lewis on June 1 when the crime happened. Young, 45, was driving an SUV and stopped it near the two people and got out. According to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, he then charged at Cyprian with a gun.
Young shot Cyprian in the midsection and then took Lewis with him and drove away from the area.
Cyprian died after crawling into a field nearby. District Attorney Brian Mason called it a “senseless, gruesome crime.”
“I am pleased that justice was served,” Mason said.
An Adams County jury convicted Young of first-degree murder on April 2. He also is suspected of killing Lewis and is facing those charges in a trial that is scheduled to take place in Denver District Court later this year. That murder took place approximately a week after Cyprian was killed.