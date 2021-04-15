WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A standoff ended late Wednesday night in Westminster about 4 hours after it began. Police had said it was with Raymond Quintana, a man accused of pointing a gun at Thornton police last Friday after leading officers on a chase.
On Wednesday Quintana was located by investigators at Edgewood Apartments located at 69th and Stuart Streets. Police said he barricaded himself inside an apartment for several hours instead of surrendering and at one point he aimed a weapon at police. The building was evacuated during the police operation.
The standoff was declared over after authorities found a person found dead from gunshot wound inside the building.
Quintana was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Thornton, including 1st degree attempted assault on police officer, felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony eluding and burglary. He was reportedly attempting to burglarize a coin machine on Friday at 9700 Welby Road. Police say he had a gun when officers arrived and he took off in a vehicle and crashed it near 115th & Colorado Boulevard after a chase.
Quintana was suspected of running away from the crash scene and running into people’s homes and stealing a Jeep, which was later found abandoned in a different area. Police fired shots at Quintana at one point during their pursuit on Friday and the manhunt prompted school lockdowns in Thornton.
Quintana’s criminal history includes multiple arrests in the Denver area spanning from 2010 to 2018 which include burglary, vehicular eluding and assault.