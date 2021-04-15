Colorado Ranks 2nd Among U.S. States According To Survey Of AmericansThere is always a sense of pride in being "from" a particular place. For Coloradans, that sense of pride got a little boost Tuesday with the release of a survey from YouGov that asked Americans which states are the best. Colorado checked in at number two on the list behind only Hawaii. Katie Johnston reports.

April Is Autism Awareness Month, And Denver's Firefly Autism Is Working On 'Changing The Narrative'April is Autism Awareness Month, and Firefly Autism in Denver is working to ignite conversation surrounding around those living on the spectrum.

Rain And Snow Working Its Way InWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

A Former Wednesday’s Child Gets The Life He’s Always WantedMarcus was first featured on Wednesday’s Child feeding goats, and that sparked the hearts of a couple who weren’t planning on having kids.

Colorado Naloxone Project Provides Opioid Overdose Medication To At-Risk PatientsThe coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for even more deaths as drug overdoses skyrocketed in Colorado during 2020. One group hopes to decrease the number in 2021 with more access to life saving Naloxone.

Lack Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Presents Challenges To Rural Colorado CountiesFor those who live outside of the Denver metro area, clinics like a mobile vaccination site were a way to get a COVID-19 vaccine, specifically the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

