LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Raise the Future is now offering its family services in all 64 Colorado counties. Those services include virtual classes, customized in-home education, live virtual coaching, and respite care.

Molly & John are among the many parents who say their family has been changed by Raise the Future’s family services programming. The couple has two biological children, Anna and Luke. Four years ago, they adopted siblings from Peru, Diego and Ellie.

“I feel like I had it in my heart for a really long time, since I was in high school,” Molly told CBS4.

International adoption proved to have several challenges.

“They didn’t speak English. They hadn’t ever really been parented before, and they had no reason to listen to us,” John explained.

The kids were also dealing with trauma that they didn’t understand and couldn’t verbalize.

“So we’re all in this hyper-state of stress that we needed help,” John said.

They found that help through Raise the Future.

“I felt like they were the people who understood where we are, and what we were walking through more than anyone else in our lives,” Molly said.

Molly took trust-based relational intervention classes through Raise the Future, and she was paired with Darby for parent coaching.

“She just really has come along side and supported. She’s so encouraging,” Molly explained.

Together they’ve been working on how to look beyond the difficult behaviors to what’s driving them.

“I think what I didn’t really realize in adoption is the trust. It’s not just me building trust, like they don’t just have to trust me, I actually have to trust them too,” Molly told CBS4.

As the family uses the tools they’ve learned and builds trust, they’re more able to defuse the stress and relate to each other.