(CBS4) – After a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Garfield County Jail, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says it has taken extensive steps in order to limit the spread. Last week four detention staff members and 17 inmates tested positive.
All sheriff's office staff members as well as all inmates received rapid COVID tests two different times this week. Other county office employees who may have been exposed were also tested.
One detention deputy and two more inmates wound up testing positive.
Quarantine measures are in place and vaccinations for inmates will be avaialable starting on Friday.
There are a total of 97 inmates who are incarcerated in the jail right now.