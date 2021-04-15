By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Many people across America grew up on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and now, you can live in the home that Fred Rogers once owned.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Rain Expected With Snow Soon To Follow
The five-bedroom, four-bath home on Northumberland Street in Squirrel Hill has just gone up for sale.READ MORE: 'You Look Good Today. Want Snacks?': Artificial Intelligence Learns To Flirt Thanks To Colorado Scientist Janelle Shane
It was owned by Fred and Joanne until the early 1960s.
It was also owned by former Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner prior to the current owner.MORE NEWS: April Is Autism Awareness Month, And Denver's Firefly Autism Is Working On 'Changing The Narrative'
The home can be yours for $850,000.