(CBS4) – A killer will spend the rest of his life behind bars after an Adams County jury convicted him of first-degree murder last week. Mauricio Eduardo Anchondo-Olivas, 29, was found guilty of murdering Javier Zamudio-Anaya, 43, who was his former roommate.
The two men attended a house party in Federal Heights on Easter Sunday in 2020 and at one point they left together in a vehicle of Anchondo-Olivas’s which later turned out to be stolen. During the ride Anchondo-Olivas shot Zamudio-Anaya three times and slit his throat. After that, he ditched the vehicle in Westminster with Zamudio-Anaya’s body inside.
The jury convicted Anchondo-Olivas on Friday on the murder charge as well as on a charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. During a sentencing hearing afterwards, Zamudio-Anaya’s 19-year-old son spoke to the court and “expressed deep sadness,” according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.
Anchondo-Olivas and Zamudio-Anaya grew up in Mexico in the same hometown.