BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An Air Force veteran has a new car and a fresh start thanks to the Veterans Community Project. The nonprofit teamed up with Farmer’s Insurance and auto body shop Gerber Collision and Glass to refurbish a 2016 Chevy Trax.
CBS4 was in Boulder on Thursday when officials presented the car to J.P. The veteran lives in Longmont and needs reliable transportation.
“This helps him get some stability back in his life. That’s the main thing we focus on with the vets we work with, getting them to maintain stability their lives,” said Paul Melroy, director of Veterans Community Project.
Veterans Community Project was founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, Missouri with a mission to eliminate veteran homelessness. The vehicle donation was part of the National Auto Body Council™ (NABC) Recycled Rides® program.