DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. John Hickenlooper hosted his first town hall since he was elected. More than 1,000 Coloradans joined the virtual town hall due to COVID-19 precautions.
Hickenlooper addressed a variety of topics including the American Rescue Plan, voting rights, climate change, infrastructure, gun safety and the ongoing effort to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.
"The American Rescue Plan takes the PPP funding that was already in place and expanded it dramatically, there is still $60 billion to be spent nationwide. There were [also] funds specifically allocated for shuttered venues and restaurants largely because those businesses had been so hard hit and received almost no help previously," said Hickenlooper in a statement.
He also said that climate change is the existential threat of our time.