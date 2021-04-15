CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. John Hickenlooper hosted his first town hall since he was elected. More than 1,000 Coloradans joined the virtual town hall due to COVID-19 precautions.

Hickenlooper addressed a variety of topics including the American Rescue Plan, voting rights, climate change, infrastructure, gun safety and the ongoing effort to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.

Senator John Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, wears a protective mask while walking through the Senate Subway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The American Rescue Plan takes the PPP funding that was already in place and expanded it dramatically, there is still $60 billion to be spent nationwide. There were [also] funds specifically allocated for shuttered venues and restaurants largely because those businesses had been so hard hit and received almost no help previously,” said Hickenlooper in a statement.

He also said that climate change is the existential threat of our time.

