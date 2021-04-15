GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash forced highway officials to close the westbound lanes of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon for a short time on Thursday afternoon.
It happened near the Dotsero exit and so far it’s not clear how many cars were involved.
There’s also no report so far on if anyone was hurt.
The westbound lane closure started at the Dotsero exit on the eastern side of the canyon. It was closed through Glenwood Springs on the western side for about a half hour.
One lane remained closed for cleanup efforts around Dotsero at 3 p.m.
I-70 WB: Crash at Exit 114 – West Glenwood. UPDATE: Highway is open at Dotsero; right lane remains blocked MM 114-112. https://t.co/j5QNfDXbwb
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 15, 2021