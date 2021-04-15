DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines is expanding its summer 2021 service with eight new nonstop routes. The airline also announced three new destinations: Nassau, The Bahamas; San Jose, Costa Rica and St. Maarten.
The flights will depart from Miami and Orlando starting on June 10. To celebrate the service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29.
Frontier also recently added Guatemala City and San Salvador to their network. The new routes also provide service to Myrtle Beach, St. Thomas and Cancun.
“Sun-seeking travelers have more options than ever to take an affordable and unforgettable trip this summer with Frontier,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “Our team is looking forward to welcoming vacationers aboard these exciting new flights.”
New Routes:
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):
- Cancun (CUN) June 10, 2021 3x Weekly $89* Tuesday, Thursday
Miami International Airport (MIA):
- Myrtle Beach (MYR) June 10, 2021 5x Weekly $29* Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
- Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS) June 24, 2021 4x Weekly $39* Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
- San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) July 2, 2021 2x Weekly $79* Monday, Friday
- St. Maarten (SXM) July 10, 2021 1x Weekly $89* Saturday
Orlando International Airport (MCO):
- San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) July 1, 2021 2x Weekly $89* Thursday, Sunday
- St. Maarten (SXM) July 10, 2021 1x Weekly $89* Saturday
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU):
- St. Thomas, USVI (STT) June 12, 2021 1x Weekly $29* Saturday
For the latest flight schedule, check FlyFrontier.com.