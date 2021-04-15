Heavy snow settled into the Front Range on Thursday afternoon and won’t stop until Friday morning. Our very slow moving low pressure system will pass through Colorado on Thursday night and through the day on Friday. This combined with a cold front are the weather makers bringing the snow and cold.
We expect snow to continue fairly steadily through Friday morning across the foothills and plains. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through 9:00 am on Friday.
This is the wet, heavy snow we get in the spring. Many areas will be icy on Friday morning with this sloppy situation freezing overnight. We also could see fog on Friday morning, especially on the south side of town.
A little more snow possible on Friday evening and into Saturday. We get a break on Sunday with warmer temperatures and sunshine. Monday night another unsettled weather pattern will begin.