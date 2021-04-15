DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is recruiting teenagers for duty this summer. Applications are now being accepted for the Denver Police Teen Volunteer Program. Teens can take part in police training, disaster trainings as well as help with cleanup of parks and graffiti.
It’s just for a few hours this summer.
“If you have time this summer to give 20 hours, and that’s 20 hours over the summer working around their schedule and working alongside police officers to better the City of Denver,” said Marie Dabis, Denver police’s volunteer coordinator.
High school students between the ages of 16 and 19 are invited to apply here before April 25.