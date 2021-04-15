DENVER (CBS4) – Denver will host the first-ever CONCACAF Nations League Finals in June in what will be the first large scale event since the end of the 2019 football season at Empower Field at Mile High. On June 3 it will be a soccer doubleheader featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Honduras and Mexico vs. Costa Rica.
The third place game and the championship will take place on June 6.
All of the games will take place at Mile High and the capacity of the stadium will be limited to 42.6%, or approximately 32,000 seats. Tickets will go on sale on April 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
“Opening our doors for the first large scale event since the end of the 2019 football season is exciting for our organization as well as the entire community. This June, we look forward to providing an enjoyable, safe experience for fans and showcasing why Denver is a premier destination for world-class soccer,” Jay Roberts, the stadium’s GM, said in a prepared statement.
CONCACAF stands for Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football.