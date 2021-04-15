CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver will host the first-ever CONCACAF Nations League Finals in June in what will be the first large scale event since the end of the 2019 football season at Empower Field at Mile High. On June 3 it will be a soccer doubleheader featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Honduras and Mexico vs. Costa Rica.

United States midfielder Weston Mckennie during the CONCACAF Nations League soccer match between the Canada and United States on Nov. 15, 2019 at Explorer Stadium in Orlando. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The third place game and the championship will take place on June 6.

All of the games will take place at Mile High and the capacity of the stadium will be limited to 42.6%, or approximately 32,000 seats. Tickets will go on sale on April 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

“Opening our doors for the first large scale event since the end of the 2019 football season is exciting for our organization as well as the entire community. This June, we look forward to providing an enjoyable, safe experience for fans and showcasing why Denver is a premier destination for world-class soccer,” Jay Roberts, the stadium’s GM, said in a prepared statement.

A photo from a group match between Mexico and Jamaica as part of CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017 in Denver. (Photo by Omar Vega/LatinContent/Getty Images)

CONCACAF stands for Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football.

LINK: ConcacafNationsLeague.com