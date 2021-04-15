LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 2,400 Americans have died in Afghanistan in the nearly 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. Now there is a plan from Pres. Joe Biden to withdraw those U.S. troops from that region. He wants all troops out by Sept. 11.

The removal of 3,300 American troops will begin next month. Of those who have died in Afghanistan, U.S. Navy SEAL Danny Dietz of Littleton.

Dietz was the definition of a hero. At age 25, he lost his life in Afghanistan for America. He was in a group that was ambushed by the Taliban, only one of his comrades survived. A helicopter coming to help was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade killing 16 on board.

Danny’s mother Cindy Dietz-Marsh told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “We needed to be there after 9/11 happened and we needed to make a point we are not a weak country.”

But now 20 years later, she says it’s time for our troops to come home.

“I don’t think we should be waiting any longer, September is too long.”

It is a sentiment echoed not just from a mother who lost a son in this war, but a Colorado congressman who served two tours in Afghanistan, Rep. Jason Crow.

“I can and do feel we should withdraw, but it’s not without risks,” said Crow.

He said those risks include danger for U.S. and NATO troops as they pull out, and the country falling into the hands of the Taliban once again. The Taliban allowed Al-Qaeda to use the country as training in a staging base for the 9/11 attack that killed nearly 3,000 people in the U. S.

So intense was the incident in which Danny Dietz was killed it was made into the movie “Lone Survivor.”

Even if the Taliban eventually takes over, Danny’s mother feels her son’s death was not in vain, “I think my son did what he was sent out to do. Unfortunately, he didn’t come home.”