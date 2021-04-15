COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will work with those who must receive new vaccinations after a clinic in El Paso County was shut down. A total of 7,000 appointments need to be rescheduled.

The CDPHE suspended the vaccine operation at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic because they failed to properly document the temperature at which the vaccine was being stored.

“This is an incredibly isolated incident. It is disappointing, it is concerning. Our heart goes out to those who received a vaccine at this clinic. We’ll be working with them, in communications to make sure that they have an opportunity to get the dosing that they need to get to get them back on track,” said Colorado National Guard Brigadier General Scott Sherman.

After consulting with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department released guidance saying that people who received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should start their two-shot vaccination series over again. People should get a new first shot 21 days later for Pfizer and 28 days later for Moderna.

Those who are unsure should wait at least 28 days before getting a new first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with the follow-up shot 28 days later, it said.

Those who received both shots at the spa should get one more dose of the same vaccine, Pfizer after 21 days or Moderna after 28 days, the department said. Those who are unsure can wait at least 28 days and get a final shot of either Pfizer or Moderna, the department said.

The CDC does not recommend that people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine regardless of validity because of a lack of clinical data, the department said.