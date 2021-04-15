DENVER (CBS4)– With the majority of older adults vaccinated against COVID-19, Colorado health officials are focusing on younger people and children. Colorado is in Phase 2 of the vaccination process, which has opened COVID vaccine availability to everyone age 16 and older.
“Now the populations that need to be vaccinated are younger adults and while it may be that COVID is spreading, this is a population that has higher rates of asymptomatic spread and may be unaware that they have it,” said Colorado’s Chief Medical Officer Eric France.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment emphasized the need for people to keep getting tested when they show any symptoms of COVID and also practice social distancing, wearing a face mask and avoiding large gatherings.