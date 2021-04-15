AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System says it can now offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans. They also opened a second walk-in clinic in Colorado Springs.
The first mass vaccination site opened in March at 14280 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora. Officials opened the second site on April 7 at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs.
“We are able to vaccinate more individuals and were obviously really concerned about the individuals who live with our veterans so that’s why this is so important- so an entire household can be vaccinated and not just the veteran themselves,” said Chief of Pharmacy Dr. Nellie Flores.
Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Officials say they’ve vaccinated more than 23,000 veterans so far.
Veterans enrolled with VA ECHCS can text "Vaccine" to 53079 to self-schedule their appointment. They can also schedule an appointment during their next VA visit or by calling 888-336-8262.
Veterans who are not enrolled with VA ECHCS, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients who want a vaccine through this system are asked to sign up here: www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine.